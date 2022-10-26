 

Elgin police apprehend fleeing suspect

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/26/2022 10:05 PM

Elgin police say they have apprehended a suspect wanted by a neighboring agency.

At 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers recognized a suspect on the 1000 block of Summit Street, the police department said.

 

When officers approached, the suspect fled in a vehicle, which crashed on the 1200 block of Coldspring Road, authorities said.

Officers used drones, police dogs and air support to locate the suspect.

No further details were available Wednesday night.

