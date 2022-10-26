Elgin child molester sentenced to life in prison
Updated 10/26/2022 5:51 PM
An Elgin man has been sentenced to life prison for sexually assaulting two children, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Wednesday.
José A. Tamayo, 33, of the 200 block of Illinois Court, was found guilty in February of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Prosecutors said Tamayo assaulted the children, who were younger than 13, in 2018 and 2019.
The law requires a life sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault against multiple victims, authorities said.
"This sentence places Mr. Tamayo where he belongs and where he can no longer cause harm to society," Assistant State's Attorney Matt Rodgers said in a news release.
