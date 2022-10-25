Waukegan man dies after single-vehicle crash near O'Hare

Illinois State Police said a 50-year-old Waukegan man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash near O'Hare International Airport early Monday morning.

Michael Wallace was alone in the vehicle that crashed just before 9:45 a.m. Monday near the junction between Interstate 190 and Interstate 90, authorities said.

Wallace was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.