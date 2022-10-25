Substitute teacher arrested after fight with Waukegan middle school student

A substitute teacher was arrested after a fight with a student during class Tuesday at Jack Benny Middle School, according to Waukegan District 60 Superintendent Theresa Plascencia.

Plascencia informed the community about the case in a letter posted on the district website.

"Let me begin by saying that this type of behavior by any trusted adult in one of our schools is completely unacceptable," Plascencia said, adding that the substitute will no longer be allowed to work in the district. "Any staff conduct that compromises the safety and well-being of students has not and will not be tolerated."

Plascencia said that police are still investigating and no further information will be released at this time.