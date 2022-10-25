Student charged with making threat that caused lockdown at Antioch Community High School

A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student faces a felony disorderly conduct charge stemming from a threatening phone message that led to the school being locked down Friday.

High school officials said a phone call "with a concerning message" prompted the security lockdown at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. Police performed a sweep of the building but found no threats, and students were dismissed at about 4 p.m.

Officers also were dispatched to other schools in Antioch out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Antioch communication specialist Jim Moran said Tuesday that detectives found the phone used to make the threat, which led them to the juvenile, who is believed to have acted alone.

"Thankfully, there was never a legitimate threat to our community," Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said. "This bad hoax created unnecessary stress and anxiety for students and faculty at the school, their families and the entire Antioch community."

The 15-year-old was placed in the custody of the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills Sunday night, Moran said.

No additional information about the student was released.