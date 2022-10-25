Islamic Center of Naperville hosting Open Mosque Day

The Islamic Center of Naperville is hosting an Open Mosque Day on Sunday.

The free event, which will include food from around the world, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2844 W. Ogden Ave. in Naperville and is intended to give the public an opportunity to visit a mosque and participate in a virtual reality attraction to experience Mecca of 640 AD and today.

"Hope after the Pandemic" presentations will be given at noon and 2 p.m. There will be booths to learn more about the Islamic faith and a chance to observe the afternoon congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, email admin@icnmasjid.org or call 630-426-3335.