Police: Man tried to kidnap 17-year-old girl

An Elgin man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a teenage girl.

Juan Alvarado-Lopez, 32, of the 700 block of Parkway Avenue, was arrested Friday, according to the Elgin Police Department's inmate log.

According to a police department Facebook post, a 17-year-old girl reported at 9:43 a.m. Sept. 29 that a man in a vehicle had been following her and trying to talk to her. It happened near Channing and Fulton streets. As she walked away, the man got out of the vehicle and grabbed her arm. The girl was able to pull away. She was not injured, police said.

A Kane County judge set bail Saturday at $70,000, according to police. Alvarado-Lopez would need to post $7,000 to be released.