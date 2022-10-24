Police: Man tried to kidnap 17-year-old girl
Updated 10/24/2022 11:25 AM
An Elgin man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a teenage girl.
Juan Alvarado-Lopez, 32, of the 700 block of Parkway Avenue, was arrested Friday, according to the Elgin Police Department's inmate log.
According to a police department Facebook post, a 17-year-old girl reported at 9:43 a.m. Sept. 29 that a man in a vehicle had been following her and trying to talk to her. It happened near Channing and Fulton streets. As she walked away, the man got out of the vehicle and grabbed her arm. The girl was able to pull away. She was not injured, police said.
A Kane County judge set bail Saturday at $70,000, according to police. Alvarado-Lopez would need to post $7,000 to be released.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.