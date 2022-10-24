More than 233,000 apply for Cook County's guaranteed income program; 3,250 will be chosen

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle discusses the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot during a news conference in May. Preckwinkle announced Monday that more than 233,000 county residents had applied to be among the 3,250 chosen for the program. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, May 2022

More than 233,000 Cook County residents have applied to be among the 3,250 who will take part in a pilot guaranteed income program beginning in December, officials announced Monday.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will provide residents chosen to participate with monthly payments of $500. It will be the largest publicly funded guaranteed income pilot program in American history, according to the county.

"The overwhelming response from our residents speaks to the need being felt in all our communities at this unique time in history," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in Monday's announcement. "Cook County is proud to be leading in the American guaranteed income movement and we look forward to providing a stable financial foundation for our residents who need help the most."

Participants must be at least 18 years old, live in the county and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

Of the 233,154 residents who applied, the median age is 39, the average household size is 2.5 people and the median household income is $15,000, the county reported. About 70% of applicants are female and 62% are employed. About 61% are Black, 20% are white and 5% are Asian. About 25% are Hispanic.

The nonprofit organization GiveDirectly will now begin verifying applicant eligibility, officials said. Approximately 10,000 applicants will be selected by lottery for additional verification, before the selection of the final 3,250. All applicants will be notified about whether they have been selected by mid-November, according to the county.

A goal of the program is to learn how guaranteed income impacts participants as well as the local economy and community. To do that, the county is teaming with the University of Chicago's Inclusive Economy Lab and the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice.