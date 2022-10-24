Hart Road in Barrington set to reopen Tuesday after four-month construction project

Hart Road between Lake-Cook Road and Northwest Highway in Barrington will reopen to traffic Tuesday, almost two weeks ahead of the original target date of Nov. 4, village officials announced.

The road, which travels along the west side of Barrington High School, has been closed since June for a $3 million Lake County Division of Transportation project that included construction of a new bridge over Flint Creek. Work crews also removed three aging metal culverts and added a bike path along the east side of the road.

Village officials said Hart Road still needs a second layer of asphalt. Paving operations will take place after school traffic wraps up in the mornings. The road will remain open during paving, but delays will occur.

"We would also like to thank the community for your understanding and patience as we all worked to navigate through town during two large projects managed by other agencies (the Lake County Division of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation) during this busy construction season," the village announcement reads.