Grayslake police seek public's help to find "armed and dangerous" man

Grayslake police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a man with outstanding arrest warrants they say is armed and dangerous.

Grayslake officials issued an arrest warrant Monday for Eric J. Gatlin, 43, on five charges related to illegal gun possession.

The village of Grayslake issued a statement to residents Monday morning that said police were searching for a suspect in the English Meadows neighborhood. Grayslake North High School, Meadowview Elementary School and other area schools were placed in a soft lockdown, where classes were in session but people weren't allowed to come and go from school buildings, because of the search, according to statements from school administrators.

Gatlin, who officials said is Black, stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs around 230 pounds, was last seen driving a white Ford van, which police said was stolen from the Round Lake Beach Goodwill, according to a news release issued Monday night by Grayslake police.

Gatlin is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt, according to police.

Police said he was last seen in the Gurnee area around 1:30 p.m.

The arrest warrant lists two counts of being an armed habitual criminal, two counts of a felon possessing a firearm and a single possession of a stolen firearm charge.

Anyone with information about Gatlin's whereabouts should call Grayslake police at (847) 223-2341.