Forum for Senate District 26 candidates Wednesday in Palatine

The League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area will host an in-person forum Wednesday for candidates for the Illinois Senate District 26 seat.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan McConchie and Democratic challenger Maria Peterson are expected at the forum, set for 7 p.m. at the Palatine Park District Falcon Recreation Center, 2195 N. Hicks Road in Palatine.

"Forums are a cornerstone of the LWV voter outreach and education activities," says Kathy Cortez, co-president of the League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area. "They are a great way for candidates to be seen by their constituents, and for voters to learn about candidates' views so that they feel equipped to select the candidate that will best represent them."

All candidate forums are run by trained moderators, who are members of the league and do not live or vote in the districts for which they are moderating the forum. Equal time is given to all candidates to answer each question. The candidates will have two minutes to present an opening statement, in turn, by number drawn.

The forum will be recorded and made available on LWV's website for voters to view prior to the Nov. 8 election.