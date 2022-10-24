Aurora man extradited from Wisconsin to face charge he murdered his mother

An Aurora man was extradited from Wisconsin last week to face charges he murdered his mother in July.

A Kane County judge set bail Wednesday at $2 million for Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, of the 0-100 block of Jackson Place.

Quinones-Herstad faces two counts of first-degree murder alleging he fatally stabbed Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, at their home July 14.

He was arrested July 15 in West Allis, Wisconsin, after Aurora police received a call from a man there who reported that his brother had arrived at his home saying he had done something bad to their mother.

Aurora police officers went to the woman's apartment, where they saw blood on the floor outside and found Gonzalez-Alarcon dead inside, authorities said.

West Allis police arrested Quinones-Herstad, whose next court date is Nov. 3.

He would need to post $200,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while awaiting trial.