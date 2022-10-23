The foundation for healthy ecosystems topic of upcoming conference in Round Lake Beach

How the below ground system supports the beauty above is the topic of the Lake to Prairie Chapter of Wild Ones 2022 native landscaping conference on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The event is from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, off Hook Drive just west of Route 83. Admission is $25.

After learning about the soil, participants will hear how the prairie and individual gardens are impacted by soil health. The featured speakers work at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Meghan Midgley is a soil ecologist; Emma Leavens, cares for the Ware Field Experimental Prairie; and Jennifer Bell is a researcher.

Questions? Contact Sandy Miller, (847) 812-8105 or email sanran2@aol.com. Visit laketoprairie.wildones.org.