 

Sheriff: Two men beaten and robbed after party near Round Lake

 
Updated 10/23/2022 4:24 PM

Two men suffered serious injuries when beaten with a pistol and robbed after a party near Round Lake early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:30 a.m. to a call about a robbery at a residence in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue, authorities said.

 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two victims, a 23-year-old Round Lake man and a 20-year-old man from Round Lake Beach, were leaving a party at the home when they were approached by a man with a gun. The armed man struck both victims in the head with the gun and robbed them, sheriff's police said.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

It is unknown if shots were fired during the robbery, officials said.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 