Sheriff: Two men beaten and robbed after party near Round Lake

Two men suffered serious injuries when beaten with a pistol and robbed after a party near Round Lake early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:30 a.m. to a call about a robbery at a residence in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two victims, a 23-year-old Round Lake man and a 20-year-old man from Round Lake Beach, were leaving a party at the home when they were approached by a man with a gun. The armed man struck both victims in the head with the gun and robbed them, sheriff's police said.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

It is unknown if shots were fired during the robbery, officials said.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.