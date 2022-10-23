Naperville Park District offering nature scavenger hunt

The Naperville Park District is offering a nature scavenger hunt in Sindt Woods at the west end of the Naperville Riverwalk.

The new mobile scavenger hunt is in addition to the numerous mobile tours at Knoch Knolls Nature Center. The Sindt Woods scavenger hunt is designed for scout troops, school groups and children ages 4 to 10 and their families.

The scavenger hunt leads participants through a series of clues to find destinations on the tour. At each stop, visitors are asked to participate in an activity or answer a question about nature.

Groups can go on the scavenger hunt any time during park hours, which are daily from sunrise to one hour after sunset. Information about the scavenger hunt and other mobile tours can be found at napervilleparks.toursphere.com.

The scavenger hunt leads participants through a series of clues to find destinations on the tour. At each stop, visitors are asked to participate in an activity or answer a question about nature.