Jeeps invade Lake County for celebration of automotive icon

People peruse the many vehicles on display Sunday during the Lake County Jeep Invasion at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

David Roman of Woodstock walks with Tonya Motyka of Hebron as they arrive at the Lake County Jeep Invasion Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. The two came in Motyka's 2017 purple Jeep she affectionately refers to as "Frog Crusher." Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Jeeps of every vintage were on display Sunday for the Lake County Jeep Invasion at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Hebron resident Tonya Motyka's 2017 purple Jeep features "Frog Crusher" custom lettering on the hood. "I love everything about Jeep," Motyka said. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Dave Matovich pilots his 2019 Jeep Rubicon through a mud pit Sunday during the Lake County Jeep Invasion at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. "This is a ton of fun," said Matovich, holding out two chunks of mud he pulled form the dash board. "Want a souvenir?" Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

It was a Jeep jamboree in suburbs on Sunday, as dozens of the iconic vehicles made their way Grayslake for the first Lake County Jeep Invasion.

Hosted by the Lake County Jeep Club at the county fairgrounds, the event served not only as a celebration of the Jeep, but also a fundraiser for Veterans Path to Hope, a Crystal Lake-based organization that provides peer support, housing, employment assistance and other help to veterans in need.

Highlights included a mud pit to challenge Jeeps and their drivers, a kid zone with bouncy houses and games, dozens of vendors and awards for the best Jeeps in various categories.

"I love everything about Jeep," said Tonya Motyka of Hebron, who arrived in her 2017 purple Jeep affectionately known as "Frog Crusher."

"It's a convertible, it's an SUV, and it's the people I get to meet at Jeep rallies," she added.