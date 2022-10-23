Jeeps invade Lake County for celebration of automotive icon
It was a Jeep jamboree in suburbs on Sunday, as dozens of the iconic vehicles made their way Grayslake for the first Lake County Jeep Invasion.
Hosted by the Lake County Jeep Club at the county fairgrounds, the event served not only as a celebration of the Jeep, but also a fundraiser for Veterans Path to Hope, a Crystal Lake-based organization that provides peer support, housing, employment assistance and other help to veterans in need.
Highlights included a mud pit to challenge Jeeps and their drivers, a kid zone with bouncy houses and games, dozens of vendors and awards for the best Jeeps in various categories.
"I love everything about Jeep," said Tonya Motyka of Hebron, who arrived in her 2017 purple Jeep affectionately known as "Frog Crusher."
"It's a convertible, it's an SUV, and it's the people I get to meet at Jeep rallies," she added.