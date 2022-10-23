Grayslake firefighters investigating two house fires

Grayslake firefighters are investigating a pair of house fires last week which caused an estimated $60,000 in damage combined.

The first was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dawn Circle in Grayslake. Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes and found the homeowner extinguishing the fire on the outside of the structure with a garden hose, officials from the Grayslake Fire Protection District said.

Three people who were inside of the home when the fire was discovered had exited safely. One of the occupants suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the fire, but did not require hospitalization.

Initial damage was estimated at $20,000.

The second fire occurred at 4:54 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Fox Hunt Way in Round Lake Park. Firefighters arrived six minutes later to find a fire on the front porch of the home extending up into the attic.

The fire was reported under control within 10 minutes of the first engine's arrival, officials said.

The home's two occupants were able to self-evacuate prior to the arrival of firefighters. One required medical attention on the scene but did not require hospitalization, according to the fire district.

Initial damage is estimated at approximately $40,000.