Early voting expands Monday in suburban Cook County

Expanded early voting in suburban Cook County will kick off Monday, with more than 50 locations opening daily for voters to cast their ballot up until Election Day, Nov, 8.

Suburban voters can visit any of the 53 locations, including a site for commuters at Chicago's Union Station, to vote, register to vote, or drop off their mail ballot at a secure drop box. On Election Day, voters must cast their ballot at their home precinct.

For a list of early voting locations and hours, visit www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/elections/ways-to-vote/early-voting/early-voting-locations.

Voters who cannot or do not want to vote in person can still apply for a vote-by-mail ballot through Thursday, Nov. 3. Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county clerk's office 14 days after Election Day.

Cook County residents who want to register to vote can do so at any early voting location by providing two forms of identification, including one with their current address, and they must vote in person at the time that they register.

Early voting also is underway in DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.