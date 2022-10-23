Argument outside East Dundee restaurant leads to shots fired

East Dundee police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning outside restaurant in the 300 block of Barrington Avenue.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire or hurt.

According to police, officers were called to the business at 1:57 a.m. after being told about a person with a gun.

When they arrived, officers learned that a man had struck another man in the face during an altercation, causing the second man to drop a handgun. The first man then picked up the gun and fled.

A woman who was with that man then went to a parked car, pulled out a second handgun and fired four shots into the air to as a warning to the companions of the man who had been struck in the face, police said.

Officers who had been called to the scene heard the gunshots, but the suspects fled before they arrived, according to police.

Police said surveillance video was obtained from the restaurant, as well as other physical evidence of the shooting. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and have made progress, police added.

Charges are not pending but are anticipated, police said.

Police administration also will be discussing increased safety measures with the establishment's management, officials said.