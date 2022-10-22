 

Costumed dogs strut their stuff at Howl O' Ween Dog Parade in Geneva

  • Nellie, a yellow lab from St. Charles dressed as the little mermaid, waits for the Howl O' Ween Dog Parade to start Saturday at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

  • A group of decorated pugs inspect each other as they size up the competition during the Howl O' Ween Dog Parade Saturday at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

  • Dogs were decked out in creative costumes during the Howl O' Ween Dog Parade Saturday at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

  • Stella, a poodle from Geneva wearing a tutu, trots along in the Howl O' Ween Dog Parade Saturday at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

  • People stroll along the path during the Howl O' Ween Dog Parade Saturday at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/22/2022 6:04 PM

Costumed canines were dressed to impress at the Geneva Park District's Howl O' Ween Dog Parade, held Saturday morning at Peck Farm Park.

Participants in the Geneva Park District event competed for prizes for the most creative, funniest and scariest costumes.

