Costumed dogs strut their stuff at Howl O' Ween Dog Parade in Geneva
Updated 10/22/2022 6:04 PM
Costumed canines were dressed to impress at the Geneva Park District's Howl O' Ween Dog Parade, held Saturday morning at Peck Farm Park.
Participants in the Geneva Park District event competed for prizes for the most creative, funniest and scariest costumes.
