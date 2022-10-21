 

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

  • FILE -- Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022.

    FILE -- Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)

 
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/21/2022 12:56 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the "central cause" of a coordinated, multipart effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump's lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

 

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action," Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. "We do not take this action lightly."

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

