Illinoisans getting new COVID-19 booster tops 1.1 million
The number of Illinoisans getting the latest COVID-19 booster shot topped 1.1 million, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.
The new bivalent booster that protects against two highly contagious COVID-19 variants was introduced Sept. 1.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the virus hit a seven-day average of nearly 964 patients Thursday compared to last week's tally of about 955 people on Oct. 7.
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties remained at a low transmission level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported.
Twenty-six counties are at elevated transmission levels in contrast with 16 last week. Henderson, Knox and Saline counties are listed as high.
The state's total COVID-19 cases reached 3,796,038 with 35,168 deaths, officials reported.