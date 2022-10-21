 

Illinoisans getting new COVID-19 booster tops 1.1 million

  • Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit a seven-day average of nearly 964 patients Thursday compared to last week's tally of about 955 people on Oct. 7.

    Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit a seven-day average of nearly 964 patients Thursday compared to last week's tally of about 955 people on Oct. 7. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 10/21/2022 1:55 PM

The number of Illinoisans getting the latest COVID-19 booster shot topped 1.1 million, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The new bivalent booster that protects against two highly contagious COVID-19 variants was introduced Sept. 1.

 

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the virus hit a seven-day average of nearly 964 patients Thursday compared to last week's tally of about 955 people on Oct. 7.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties remained at a low transmission level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported.

Twenty-six counties are at elevated transmission levels in contrast with 16 last week. Henderson, Knox and Saline counties are listed as high.

The state's total COVID-19 cases reached 3,796,038 with 35,168 deaths, officials reported.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 