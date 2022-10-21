Illinoisans getting new COVID-19 booster tops 1.1 million

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit a seven-day average of nearly 964 patients Thursday compared to last week's tally of about 955 people on Oct. 7. Daily Herald File Photo

The number of Illinoisans getting the latest COVID-19 booster shot topped 1.1 million, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The new bivalent booster that protects against two highly contagious COVID-19 variants was introduced Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the virus hit a seven-day average of nearly 964 patients Thursday compared to last week's tally of about 955 people on Oct. 7.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties remained at a low transmission level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported.

Twenty-six counties are at elevated transmission levels in contrast with 16 last week. Henderson, Knox and Saline counties are listed as high.

The state's total COVID-19 cases reached 3,796,038 with 35,168 deaths, officials reported.