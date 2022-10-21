Cedar Lake Road closure extended

Cedar Lake Road from Rollins to Monaville roads will remain closed due to an unforeseen utility conflict as part of a culvert replacement project. Depending on weather, the road will reopen in early November, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation. A detour of Rollins Road to Fairfield Road to Monaville Road remains in effect. Local traffic has access on Cedar Lake Road from Rollins Road north to S. Bauer Drive and from Monaville Road south to Countryside Lane. The work zone is closed to all traffic. In related news, the announced closure of Cedar Lake Road from Monaville Road to Route 132 (Grand Avenue) in the Lake Villa area has been delayed.