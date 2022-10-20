Lake County accepting COVID recovery grant requests
Updated 10/20/2022 7:20 PM
Through Oct. 28, Lake County is accepting program, service, and other funding requests from nonprofit and not-for-profit organizations, and local units of government, other than municipalities, to aid in the response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the county has committed about $90 million of its $135.2 million in federal funding for needs such as food distribution, housing programs, and long-term initiatives to improve water quality, mental health support services, and workforce programs. Requested programs or services must have a minimum value of $50,000 and be offered in Lake County. Visit lakecountyil.gov/ARPARequests for details.
Article Comments
