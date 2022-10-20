Gunshot fired at passing car on Dundee Road in Palatine
Updated 10/20/2022 2:12 PM
A vehicle was struck by gunfire on Dundee Road in Palatine Wednesday night.
Palatine police said that a shot was fired at a car traveling eastbound on Dundee Road between Kennedy Drive and Route 53 around 10:30 p.m.
The back window of the vehicle was damaged, but no one was injured, police said.
Police said shell casings were recovered in the area.
Police are investigating, including checking cameras that may have captured footage.
