Former Quaker Oats president remembered for hard work, giving back

Frank J. Morgan, pictured here during his tenure as president of Quaker Oats, died Saturday.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story should have read Frank J. Morgan was a former president and COO of Quaker Oats.

Frank J. Morgan, whose long career in business included seven years as president and COO of Quaker Oats, died in Barrington Saturday surrounded by family at age 97.

Kevin Morgan said his dad was a good example of a member of the Greatest Generation.

"He came of age in the Great Depression, fought in World War II," Kevin Morgan said. "He was the first in his family to get a college education on the GI Bill and made a great career for himself."

Morgan started at Quaker in 1964 and held a number of key assignments, including serving as president of Quaker-Canada before getting the top job in 1983. Morgan was part of the team that acquired Stokely-Van Camp for $226 million just months before his big promotion.

According to a contemporary news account, critics referred to the purchase as a "no-growth venture," but it turned out to be quite the opposite -- Stokely-Van Camp owned a company whose sports drink would go on to be perhaps the most famous in the world: Gatorade.

"Gatorade was probably one of the greatest acquisitions in Quaker's history," another son, Mark Morgan, said Thursday. "Quaker is now owned by PepsiCo, and they're probably pretty glad to have Gatorade."

Mark Morgan said his dad also pushed Quaker, which was then worth $2.7 billion, to get into other ventures such as retail businesses and men's suits.

"He realized that the company needed to expand beyond cereal and oatmeal," Mark Morgan said. "Dad was never afraid to try new things."

His sons said Morgan treated everyone he met as an equal, cared for people who were less fortunate than him, and gave his time to promote education and health care.

After he retired from Quaker in 1990, Morgan served on the nonprofit boards of Glenwood Academy, Loyola University, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.

Advocate Good Shepherd President Karen Lambert said Frank was a brilliant man and dear friend who helped her become a better leader and shaped the hospital through the years.

Lambert said Frank shared stories from his time at Quaker in a way that helped hospital leaders with challenges they faced.

"He was one of my very favorite people in this world," Lambert said.

Kevin Morgan said along with everything else his dad was a lifelong Cubs fan.

"He was extremely happy that he saw the Cubs win a World Series in his lifetime," Kevin Morgan said.

A memorial Mass for Morgan will be at 10:30 a.m. today at St. Anne Church, 120 Ela St., Barrington, followed by a burial service at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington. Contributions may be made to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital or Glenwood Academy.