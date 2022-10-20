Dart seeks drivers' consent to track their vehicles after carjackings

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart in April describes legislation to track carjackers with a database set up by automakers that allow for law enforcement to find cars through GPS technology. Associated Press

Fed up with some car manufacturers withholding vehicle location data after carjackings, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is promoting a tracking consent form drivers can sign to speed up the process.

"This has been so torturous," Dart said about getting some carmakers to share the tracking data.

That real-time vehicle location data has been one of the most effective tools for recovering stolen cars faster, Dart said.

"When we track cars, we recover them quickly. And we have the ability to stop future crimes," Dart said.

Anyone who drives in Cook County, including those commuting from collar counties, can sign a consent form at cookcountysheriff.org/cartrackconsent.

