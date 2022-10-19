Two dead after three-vehicle crash near Wayne

Two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash on Army Trail Road Tuesday evening near Wayne.

Officials from the DuPage County sheriff's office said the crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. just east of the Petersdorf Road intersection.

Preliminary investigation indicates a black Hyundai was speeding west on Army Trail Road when it collided head-on with an eastbound Jeep.

Authorities said the Hyundai was driven by 28-year-old Jakub Lulek of Carol Stream. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep was driven by Gloria Suarez Urquiza, 47, of Hanover Park. She was airlifted Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Witnesses told investigators that the Hyundai driven by Lulek was speeding and passing other westbound vehicles by crossing a double yellow line into eastbound before the crash occurred.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, but the driver suffered no injuries, authorities said.

Authorities don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Army Trail Road was closed until nearly midnight while investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

Carol Stream police officials said they were called to Lulek's home earlier in the evening, but he was not at the residence when officers arrived. Police officials added they were not in pursuit of Lulek at the time of the crash.