 

Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Most don't want to see tax dollars used on Bears' Arlington Park move

  • Public funding to develop Arlington Park for the Chicago Bears is not popular among voters in Illinois, a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll showed.

    Public funding to develop Arlington Park for the Chicago Bears is not popular among voters in Illinois, a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll showed. Daily Herald file photo

 
By Mitchell Armentrout
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 10/19/2022 10:59 AM

Illinoisans are calling conflicting plays on a potential Chicago Bears move to Arlington Heights, split among those who favor spiking Soldier Field for a new suburban stadium, others who want the team to hold the line on the lakefront -- and a large chunk who are punting on the issue.

But an outsized portion of them agree on one point: They don't want to see any of their tax dollars thrown at the potential suburban mega-development.

 

That's according to a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll that found a little under half of Illinois voters don't want a cent of public money going to the team's $5 billion plan -- not even to chip in for infrastructure costs, the kind of subsidies that Bears executives have already acknowledged they'd seek.

The survey last week of 770 likely general election voters across the state underscores the difficulty the team faces in lining up support for its sprawling proposal to transform the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse into a stadium campus accompanied by scores of new restaurants, businesses and residential buildings.

Full story at Chicago Sun-Times.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 