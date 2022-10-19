Railroad employee injured when train hits forklift
A railroad employee was injured Tuesday after a train struck the employee's forklift in an unincorporated area near Lake Bluff, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 28500 block of North Arcadia Road to reports of a train versus forklift crash.
Authorities said the employee was given clearance to drive the forklift across the tracks when they were stuck by a northbound freight train.
The employee was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, including a head wound.
The Canadian Pacific Railroad police will continue to investigate.
