Railroad employee injured when train hits forklift

A railroad employee was injured Tuesday after a train struck the employee's forklift in an unincorporated area near Lake Bluff, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 28500 block of North Arcadia Road to reports of a train versus forklift crash.

Authorities said the employee was given clearance to drive the forklift across the tracks when they were stuck by a northbound freight train.

The employee was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, including a head wound.

The Canadian Pacific Railroad police will continue to investigate.