Borrell chosen to replace Smart on Arlington Heights library board

An Arlington Heights resident who holds a master's degree in library science has been chosen to fill the Arlington Heights Memorial Library board seat of the one-time state library trustee of the year.

Jennifer Borrell, who ran for the board but lost last year, was selected by library trustees to replace longtime board member Debbie Smart, the 2019 Illinois Library Association Trustee of the Year who stepped down in September.

A senior taxonomist at Etsy, Borrell has served on the board of the Friends of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library since 2018. Her volunteer experience also includes work with St. John United Church of Christ, Windsor Elementary School PTA, RefugeeOne, the Arlington Heights youth commission and the League of Women Voters. Her master's degree in library science is from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She moved to Arlington Heights in 2009.

After Smart's retirement announcement Sept. 6, the board fielded nine applications for the open position by a Sept. 16 deadline. Trustees selected four finalists on Sept. 20 and conducted interviews with them in closed session on Oct. 3.

The board will formally vote in open session on Borrell's appointment and swear her in at the next meeting on Tuesday.

"We were very fortunate to be able to select from an impressive group of well-qualified candidates. Thank you to all who applied," board President Greg Zyck said in an announcement of the appointment. "At this time, we are honored and thrilled to induct Borrell at the October meeting."

Borrell will serve the remainder of Smart's term, due to expire in May 2023, but has also expressed her intent to be on the April 4, 2023, ballot for a new term.