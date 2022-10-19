Army Trail Road reopens near Wayne after fatal three-vehicle crash
Updated 10/19/2022 8:02 AM
Army Trail Road near Wayne has reopened after a fatal crash involving three cars Tuesday evening, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. and authorities closed Army Trail Road between Petersdorf and Gerber roads.
The road was reopened after midnight.
No additional details regarding the crash have been released by authorities.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
