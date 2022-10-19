2 women charged with stealing from Nordstrom Rack, then driving away at 100+ mph

Two women from Wisconsin have been charged with burglary and retail theft, accused of stealing from the Nordstrom Rack store in Oak Brook, then leading police on a high-speed car chase.

Bail was set Wednesday morning at $50,000 for Kaphree Jordan, 25, of Milwaukee, and $40,000 for Aaliyah Guy, 24, of Milwaukee.

Jordan is also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Authorities say that around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police officers on patrol at the Shops of Oak Brook shopping center on 22nd Street saw a woman run out of Nordstrom Rack with a backpack and get into the passenger side of a Kia automobile. A few moments later, police saw another person leave the store, get in the Kia and drive away.

The Kia was driven in excess of 100 mph, authorities say, as it traveled Route 83, I-88, I-290 and I-294. Police stopped it by deploying spike strips on northbound I-294.

Authorities say they found 21 bottles of cologne and perfume, valued at $1,273, in a duffel bag in the Kia.

Jordan would need to post $5,000 to be freed pretrial, and Guy $4,000.