13 miles of single-track trails open for mountain biking, running in Hoffman Estates

Mountain bikers and trail runners now have more than 13 miles of additional single-track trails to explore in the suburbs after a new path was opened to the public Wednesday at the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates.

The trail system -- created through a partnership between the Forest Preserves of Cook County and volunteers from Chicago Area Mountain Bikers -- will take riders through woodlands, grasslands and wetlands. There are multiple loops, varying in difficulty.

"A lot of folks might be surprised that Cook County can be a great place to go mountain biking," Cook forest preserves General Superintendent Arnold Randall said at the trail opening.

The Hoffman Estates project followed the success of the popular Palos Preserves single-track trails in southwest Cook County.

"It's critically important that we invest in local transportation, as well as make our communities more bike-friendly and sustainable," Cook County Board Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison said.

"This path will not only encourage recreation and continued use of the wonderful forest preserves our county has to offer, but it is also my hope that it will push residents to use bike and pedestrian infrastructure as we work to reduce our use of fossil fuels and our carbon footprints," Morrison said.

The single-track trails at Paul Douglas stretch for 13.3 miles. An additional 3.8 miles of trails are under construction on the east side of the preserve.