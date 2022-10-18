Where 28th state Senate candidates stand on abortion

Laura Murphy, left, and Sal Raspanti are candidates for the Illinois Senate District 28 seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Neither candidate vying for Illinois' 28th state Senate seat believes lawmakers should decide whether abortion is restricted in Illinois.

Incumbent Democrat Laura Murphy of Des Plaines called a woman's autonomy over her own health care decisions "a fundamental human right."

Republican challenger Sal Raspanti said lawmakers should put the question to voters statewide if they want to change Illinois' abortion laws. He also said he supports some restrictions on abortion.

The candidates discussed abortion and other issues in a recent joint interview with the Daily Herald. A video of the roughly 50-minute interview can be found online at bit.ly/3T6CCQo.

Murphy, who has represented the district since 2015, said the government "has no business" making decisions about reproduction or other health care issues for women.

"We have the right to make our own decisions on our health care," she said. "Everyone else makes their own decisions on their health care. Why wouldn't women, throughout the country and particularly in Illinois, have the right to do it?"

Through laws on the books here, Illinois protects women living in this state and others, Murphy said. "I absolutely intend to continue to do that," she said, adding doctors providing reproductive care need legal protections, too.

Raspanti, who is Park Ridge's city clerk, didn't reveal much about his personal feelings on the issue during the interview but did in subsequent emails to the Daily Herald.

While describing his stance as "common sense pro-choice," Raspanti said he doesn't support allowing abortions once the fetus can survive outside the womb -- generally considered to be after the 23rd week of gestation -- except if the mother's life is in danger.

In the joint interview, Raspanti noted the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion doesn't change the ability to have the procedure in Illinois.

If lawmakers want to change the state's abortion laws, Raspanti said, a statewide ballot question should be put forth.

"It certainly shouldn't be a decision that's made by a handful of politicians in Springfield," he said.

Raspanti then criticized Murphy for helping enact legislation last year that repealed a law requiring parental notification for minors seeking abortions.

"In my opinion, that kind of extremism has no place in Illinois," he said.

Redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, the 28th District includes parts of Park Ridge, Des Plaines, Chicago, Elk Grove Village, Schaumburg, Hanover Park, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Niles and other communities.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting has begun.