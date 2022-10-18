Wayne road closed after fatal three-car crash
Updated 10/18/2022 9:23 PM
Army Trail Road in Wayne Township is currently closed in both directions after a fatal three-car crash, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the segment between Petersdorf and Gerber roads as the crash is investigated.
The road is closed until further notice.
