Should DuPage have home rule? Most county board candidates say yes

For years, some DuPage County Board members bristled at the mere mention of home rule.

But political winds have shifted in favor of home-rule powers. For the most part, county board candidates have been lining up in support of home rule.

State law grants automatic home-rule authority to Illinois towns with a population of more than 25,000. But DuPage, a county of nearly 1 million people, lacks home-rule status. Proponents say it would give county government greater legislative autonomy.

"To let Springfield decide things for us and always have to go to Springfield to ask them to do something doesn't make sense," said Brian Krajewski, a Downers Grove Republican running for reelection to his District 3 seat on the county board.

Among Democrats on the board, Liz Chaplin and Paula Deacon Garcia said they want to ask voters to approve a countywide ballot request for home rule.

"I favor home rule. I support it. I like local control. I think it's important to have local control," Chaplin said.

If DuPage pursued home-rule status, the county could assert more control over zoning and development. Officials in recent years have said they would use home rule to ban adult businesses in unincorporated areas.

The Naperville City Council in August invoked its home-rule powers to prohibit the sale of some semi-automatic rifles and other weapons. Some Democrats have called for enacting a similar ban at the county level.

"If it can reduce or prevent one mass shooting, then that is saving lives," said Yeena Yoo, a District 2 hopeful. "And if each city or municipality were to do this in our state, think how much further we could push the needle and reduce gun violence."

Still, she has some qualms about instituting home rule. It's a thorny issue because home rule also would increase the county's taxing authority. Voters in 1990 ousted former county board chairman Jack Knuepfer after he pushed for home rule.

"I think it just leads to the expansion of government," said former county board member Robert Larsen, a Wheaton Republican vying for his old seat.

GOP challengers Kari Galassi, Daniel Kordik and Patricia "Patty" Gustin also said they oppose home rule.

"As a two-term Naperville councilwoman, working within a home rule system, I know the risk is that budget checks to keep taxes low and government efficient can be easily ignored," Gustin said.

But pro-home-rule candidates seek to allay those concerns by pointing to the county's history of fiscal discipline.

"I think we have shown over the years that the county board has held the line on taxes. We certainly don't spend money as if it's falling off of a tree," said Sam Tornatore, a District 1 Republican first elected in 2012.

Fellow GOP incumbents Jim Zay, Don Puchalski and Grant Eckhoff have long made the case for home rule. Elected officials would still be held accountable by voters, Eckhoff said.

"That's why voters have to take some responsibility as to who they elect and what government they get and step up to the plate if they think somebody is doing something wrong," the Wheaton Republican said.

DuPage leaders have previously flirted with the idea of home rule to drum up new revenue. During the Great Recession, county officials lobbied state legislators to include a sales tax increase for DuPage as part of a mass transit bailout package. The additional funds allowed the county to retain public safety jobs.

"But it's absolutely absurd for a county of almost a million people to have to go to another governmental entity, which may have different positions than we do or different views on things and beg them for the ability to raise taxes when they need to be raised," Eckhoff said.

Former county board member Sean Noonan agreed that home-rule status would give the county the ability "to exercise authority and perform functions that won't require the county going to Springfield for taxing authority."

"It will also allow the county the flexibility for taxing purposes," the Elmhurst Republican said, "but will also give us more control over zoning matters."

However, he said, it's "crucial to have fiscally responsible county board members who will not take advantage of raising taxes."

Other candidates who said they favor home rule include Elmhurst Republican Cindy Cronin Cahill; Bloomingdale Democrat Michael Childress; Lombard Republican Reid Foltyniewicz; and Democratic incumbents Dawn DeSart and Mary Ozog.

"I think the issue with people objecting to home role is taxation and that we would tax indiscriminately, which I don't believe would happen," Ozog said. "The county has a long term record of fiscal responsibility."

But another Glen Ellyn Democrat said he is a "no at this point."

"While home rule would provide a greater flexibility in our ability to regulate tax rates and possibly streamline the bidding process for county-funded projects," Shawn Ryan said, "it would also allow us to generate greater debt all without the benefit of present check and balance protocols."

Some candidates, along with Ryan, indicated they're willing to study the issue further. They include Woodridge Republican Greg Abbott; Democratic incumbent Sadia Covert; Aurora Democrat Saba Haider; and Bartlett Republican Christine Winger.

Naperville Democrat Lucy Chang Evans sees pros and cons. Democratic incumbent Lynn LaPlante of Glen Ellyn said she's "not looking for a change."

In District 6, Democrats Jaime Ricklefs and Sheila Rutledge, an incumbent, suggested they were leaning in favor of home rule. First-term board member Greg Schwarze called it "a useful tool when it's needed."