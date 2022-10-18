Elk Grove carjacking ends in fiery crash on I-57

A suspect is in custody and being questioned by police following a carjacking Tuesday morning in Elk Grove Village that ended with a fiery crash on Interstate 57 on Chicago's South Side.

The armed vehicular hijacking of a Chevrolet Corvette at 2700 Elmhurst Road was reported just before 5 a.m., authorities said.

No injuries were reported by the owner of the stolen vehicle, police Chief Chuck Walsh said.

Later, Country Club Hills police spotted the Corvette and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away and led them on a 20-minute pursuit that ended in a crash after 9 a.m. on northbound I-57 at Wentworth Avenue, according to Captured News, a breaking news wire service.

Walsh said Elk Grove police investigators are en route to interview the suspect involved in the crash.

He said further details would be available later Tuesday as the investigation continues.