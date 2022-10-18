Buffalo Grove seeking input for possible new logo

A new logo for the Village of Buffalo Grove was proposed in 2015 but was not adopted. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Grove

The Village of Buffalo Grove's logo is headed the way of the buffalo, as the village goes roaming for the second time in seven years in search of a new image.

The village board Monday gave the staff the go-ahead to seek proposals for new village branding, including a new logo and social media graphic templates.

Once a firm is selected, the incubation process is expected to take six to eight months and will include community input.

The village has been down this road before. In 2015, a consultant was hired to develop a new logo, but village board members were less than thrilled with the outcome.

"A lot of the ideas that were thrown out, just didn't gel," Trustee Lester Ottenheimer III recalled. "So it kind of died on the vine there."

But the climate for a new brand is now more friendly, especially with the recent creation of a Communication and Community Engagement Department, the hiring of Molly Gillespie as its director and the recent rebranding of the Town Center shopping mall as The Clove.

"In light of the fact that Buffalo Grove has so many positive things going on right now, I think it's an excellent time to start to look at rebranding," Ottenheimer said.

Village Manager Dane Bragg said the initiative is part of the village's communications and engagement strategy.

"This is going to be one of the major initiatives for 2023. So we're getting the process started now to look for consultants who can help us with that," he said. "We plan to do it concurrent with the strategic plan."

Gillespie said this is "the perfect opportunity to look at branding."

"It's a great opportunity to get the community involved and say, 'Here's who we are. Here's who we are becoming' and really build a brand around that," she said.