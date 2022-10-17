Washington Street lane closures in Park City, Gurnee

Bridge work in Park City and Gurnee will require intermittent daytime lane closures in each direction of Washington Street from Greenleaf Street to Old Skokie Road.

The $3.7 million project involves replacing the existing bridge deck and approaches over the Union Pacific Railroad, as well as installing a new deck overlay over Skokie Highway (Route 41). At least one lane of Washington Street will remain open at all times. Initial work is expected to be done in mid-November and will resume in spring.

Completion is expected in fall 2023. Expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area.

Visit gettingaroundillinois.com/ for traffic and road conditions.