Washington Street lane closures in Park City, Gurnee
Updated 10/17/2022 6:44 PM
Bridge work in Park City and Gurnee will require intermittent daytime lane closures in each direction of Washington Street from Greenleaf Street to Old Skokie Road.
The $3.7 million project involves replacing the existing bridge deck and approaches over the Union Pacific Railroad, as well as installing a new deck overlay over Skokie Highway (Route 41). At least one lane of Washington Street will remain open at all times. Initial work is expected to be done in mid-November and will resume in spring.
Completion is expected in fall 2023. Expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area.
Visit gettingaroundillinois.com/ for traffic and road conditions.
