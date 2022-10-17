Three died of blunt force injuries as a result of fiery crash

Three people killed in a crash early Sunday in Gurnee died as a result of blunt force injuries, autopsy results showed.

Positive identification of the three victims is pending and is expected to be released in the coming days, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Police said a Jeep SUV crashed into a line of trees just after 2 a.m. in the area of Route 132 and North Greenleaf Street just west of Route 41 in Gurnee.

First responders found the heavily damaged Jeep SUV engulfed in flames in the tree line along Grand Avenue. Three people died in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Gurnee police said it appears the three victims were the only occupants of the vehicle when it crashed. The fire and extensive damage to the vehicle made it difficult to determine who was in the vehicle, police said.