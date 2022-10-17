 

State relaxes COVID-19 mask rules at health care sites, but some will keep face coverings

  • The state has eased its COVID-19 requirements for masks at health care facilities.

    The state has eased its COVID-19 requirements for masks at health care facilities. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

 
Updated 10/17/2022 7:02 PM

In the wake of updated federal guidelines, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday relaxed COVID-19 face mask rules at health care facilities such as hospitals and medical offices.

That doesn't mean, however, that every site will drop masking as individual health care systems may choose their own protocols.

 

For example, Edward-Elmhurst Health and Northwestern Medicine are still requiring face coverings, officials said Monday.

Masks are also recommended in counties with high community virus transmission rates.

"COVID-19 is on its way to becoming endemic, like the flu, but it still poses a real threat to our immunocompromised and disabled communities," Pritzker said in a statement, urging people to get fully vaccinated and boosted.

In addition, the state is lifting weekly virus testing for health care and long-term care workers.

Also, Illinois will no longer mandate COVID-19 vaccines for long-term care or health care employees.

