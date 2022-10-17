Police asking public to help find missing Naperville man
Updated 10/17/2022 10:04 PM
Naperville police are seeking the help of the public to locate a 69-year-old man who has been reported missing.
John Halvorson, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, was last seen walking south on Mill Street from Ogden Avenue in Naperville about 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an alert issued Monday night.
Halvorson, who police say has a condition that places him in danger, was last seen wearing a dark coat, a green shirt, a blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Halvorson's whereabouts should call Naperville police at (630) 420-6147.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.