Police asking public to help find missing Naperville man

Naperville police are seeking the help of the public to locate a 69-year-old man who has been reported missing.

John Halvorson, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, was last seen walking south on Mill Street from Ogden Avenue in Naperville about 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to an alert issued Monday night.

Halvorson, who police say has a condition that places him in danger, was last seen wearing a dark coat, a green shirt, a blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Halvorson's whereabouts should call Naperville police at (630) 420-6147.