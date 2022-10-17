One killed, two injured in two-car crash in Beach Park

A 55-year-old Milwaukee woman died and two other people were hospitalized following a near head-on collision between two cars Sunday night on Green Bay Road in southwest Beach Park, officials said Monday.

The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. when a 68-year-old man from Milwaukee who was driving a southbound Cadillac coupe crossed the centerline, veered into the northbound lanes of traffic and crashed into a Chevy subcompact being driven by a 31-year-old from Zion, according to Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

The Milwaukee woman, who was riding with in the front passenger's seat of the Cadillac, was pronounced dead at the scene, Covelli said.

The Milwaukee man was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. Covelli said it is not currently known if the man will survive.

The Zion woman was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with injuries that while serious are not considered to be life-threatening, Covelli said.

Covelli said it is not currently known why the driver of the Cadillac veered into oncoming traffic. The crash remains under investigation.