Learn about restaurant coming to Des Plaines

Residents of Des Plaines' 5th Ward can learn about the pending arrival of the Foxtail on the Lake restaurant during a community meeting on Wednesday.

Foxtail on the Lake is coming to the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1177 Howard Ave. Owned by the Des Plaines Park District, it's in Lake Park on the northern shore of Lake Opeka.

The restaurant will occupy most of the 19,500-square-foot building's ground floor. A 2023 opening is expected.

Wednesday's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the former church. It'll be hosted by Alderman Carla Brookman.

Other city issues will be discussed, too.