Krishnamoorthi asks feds to conduct study of train merger impact in Illinois

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi has formally asked federal regulators to conduct a Chicagoland-specific review of a massive railway merger proposal.

Without a localized study, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board "risks overlooking serious adverse impacts" by the Canadian Pacific Railway's acquisition of the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Schaumburg Democrat says.

But will the supplemental environmental impact statement be authorized? The merger territory stretches from Canada to Mexico and typically the STB does just one environmental impact analysis per project.

Krishnamoorthi has partnered with Sen. Dick Durbin to lobby the STB to expand their study.

CP is pushing back on the second report, which would significantly delay the deal.

In a Friday letter to the STB, Krishnamoorthi warned a draft EIS blows off a quadrupling of freight trains posed by the merger that will block crossings, delay Metra, and hamstring first responders.

Towns like Itasca already have freight trains holding up crossings for 14 minutes, hamstringing police, firefighters and paramedics, Krishnamoorthi said.

"These drastic delays put people's lives and homes at risk," he wrote. "But the draft EIS only considered 28 grade crossings across the entire country, none of which are in Illinois.

"Between Elgin and Bensenville alone, there are 54 crossings over approximately 20 miles of track, which emergency responders frequently use."

CP leaders have stressed the economic and logistical benefits of a railroad that stretches across North America, saying it's crucial amid supply chain dysfunction.

"We recognize that there will be some modest local environmental impacts from the new freight traffic we anticipate being attracted to our network," CP CEO Keith Creel testified before the STB Sept. 28. "This is the kind of change that comes with the broader public benefits of creating new and better transportation alternatives,

"We have been very proactive in reaching out to communities to support reasonable steps to address the local concerns about the nation's commerce flowing closer to their homes."

The comment period on the draft EIS ended Friday with a final report and a board vote expected this winter.

If the STB authorizes a Chicagoland study, it would be precedent-setting and raise questions about the board's independence, Railway Age magazine experts predicted.

"The board would have to hold the evidentiary record open for an unspecified period -- and perhaps subject to court challenge -- to accommodate the Durbin-Krishnamoorthi request for a separate environmental study that arguably could take months, wreak financial havoc on the applicant railroads and scuttle the merger if financing is withdrawn," publication Editor-in-Chief William C. Vantuono wrote earlier this month.