Highland Park man involved in deadly Fort Sheridan confrontation now charged with arson

The 20-year-old Highland Park man who investigators have linked to the death of a 45-year-old Highland Park man in Lake County's Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve was ordered back to jail by a Lake County judge on Monday.

Nicholas M. Caban, 20, faces arson charges filed Monday related to a trailer fire in Lake Forest on Oct. 7 and will have to pay $100,000 to leave jail while the case is pending.

Caban is one of two young men investigators said were involved in a confrontation on Sept. 17 that led to the death of Matthew Ascaridis at the Fort Sheridan preserve. Officials said Ascaridis confronted Caban and the other man, Jacob Firestone, 18, because they were being too loud.

In the following days, Caban was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number and Firestone was charged with two counts of obstructing justice.

Neither Caban or Firestone has been charged with committing any sort of violence that led to Ascaridis' death.

In the latest arrest, Lake Forest firefighters responded to a trailer fire at Lou's Garage, on the 1200 block of Skokie Highway. According to authorities, Caban, who was out of jail after putting up $10,000 for bond on the firearm charge, was seen leaving the trailer and was picked up by Highland Park police.

Suspecting arson, officers tried to interview Caban, who they said had a knife, a bottle of vodka and two cigarette lighters, but he refused to answer questions, according to police.

Officers said Caban's breath smelled of alcohol and he showed signs of alcohol impairment.

In addition to the felony arson charges, Caban has also been charged with possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.

Caban is due back in court Wednesday morning.