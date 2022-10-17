Halloween Hop slated for Sunday in downtown Naperville

The Halloween Hop Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled for Sunday in downtown Naperville.

Presented by the Downtown Naperville Alliance, the Halloween Hop is a chance for families to wear their costumes and visit the dozens of downtown businesses handing out candy and other goodies from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visitors can check in at the Downtown Naperville Alliance's red tent in the parking lot of Top Fashion, located at the northwest corner of Jackson Avenue and Main Street. Treats as well as maps of participating businesses will be available.

For more about the Halloween Hop and a downloadable version of the map, visit downtownnaperville.com.