Coroner investigating teen's death at all-state choral event in Naperville

A 17-year-old boy died Friday night after collapsing during a rehearsal for a show choir event at Naperville North High School.

The DuPage County coroner's office has identified the boy as Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park. An autopsy was performed Saturday. A determination of the cause of death is pending an investigation.

Daniel was one of 48 students from throughout Illinois attending the three-day Honors Show Choir of the Illinois chapter of the American Choral Directors Association, according to chapter President Laura Coster.

She said Daniel and the others were seated during a rehearsal when he collapsed. Two teachers and another person performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was declared dead at a hospital, Coster said.

Moshi attended West Leyden High School, according to the website for Leyden District 212.