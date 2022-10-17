 

Coroner investigating teen's death at all-state choral event in Naperville

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/17/2022 4:27 PM

A 17-year-old boy died Friday night after collapsing during a rehearsal for a show choir event at Naperville North High School.

The DuPage County coroner's office has identified the boy as Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park. An autopsy was performed Saturday. A determination of the cause of death is pending an investigation.

 

Daniel was one of 48 students from throughout Illinois attending the three-day Honors Show Choir of the Illinois chapter of the American Choral Directors Association, according to chapter President Laura Coster.

She said Daniel and the others were seated during a rehearsal when he collapsed. Two teachers and another person performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was declared dead at a hospital, Coster said.

Moshi attended West Leyden High School, according to the website for Leyden District 212.

