Aurora man's death being investigated as a homicide

Aurora police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man who they believe might have been murdered in his home Friday, according to a news release issued Monday night.

Isidro Nevarez, 68, was found severely injured inside his residence about 8:40 p.m. Friday and ultimately died at the scene. officials said.

After the first 72 hours of the homicide investigation, no suspects are in custody, police said. Detectives believe the homicide to be an "isolated incident."

Aurora officer Jay Leonardi said the department could not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

Anonymous information can be reported to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.